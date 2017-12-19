TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandSuffolk

NPS: Fire Island Breach made by Sandy in Mother Nature’s hands

Sandy cut three breaches along the barrier island, including the one that remains open in the Otis Pike Fire Island High Dune Wilderness Area.

A breach caused by Superstorm Sandy at the

A breach caused by Superstorm Sandy at the eastern end of Fire Island, as seen on March 16, 2016. Photo Credit: Doug Kuntz

By Emily C. Dooley
The fate of the breach that Superstorm Sandy cut through a remote stretch of Fire Island National Seashore will likely be left to Mother Nature, under a draft plan by the National Park Service.

Should the breach close on its own, the Park Service will not seek to open it back up, despite evidence it has improved water quality in parts of the Great South Bay, the document, published Tuesday,...

Emily C. Dooley has worked at Newsday since 2010 and covers the environment and superstorm Sandy recovery on Long Island.

