10 Suffolk departments battle blaze on Fire Island Pines, officials say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Firefighters from at least 10 Suffolk County departments, including several mainland departments, were battling an early morning blaze Monday at a home in Fire Island Pines, police and fire officials said.

Suffolk County police said the 911 call reporting the fire on Fire Island Boulevard was received at 8:03 a.m.

Fire officials said firefighters from Fire Island Pines, Fair Harbor, Saltaire, Ocean Beach, Kismet, Davis Park, Cherry Grove, West Sayville, Sayville and Bayport all responded, as did a crew from Sayville Ambulance. As of 9 a.m., no injuries were reported.

Officials have not verified the specific address of the fire, but said it appears to be limited to one home.

The Town of Brookhaven fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire, officials said.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

