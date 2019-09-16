Firefighters from at least 10 Suffolk County departments, including several mainland departments, were battling an early morning blaze Monday at a home in Fire Island Pines, police and fire officials said.

Suffolk County police said the 911 call reporting the fire on Fire Island Boulevard was received at 8:03 a.m.

Fire officials said firefighters from Fire Island Pines, Fair Harbor, Saltaire, Ocean Beach, Kismet, Davis Park, Cherry Grove, West Sayville, Sayville and Bayport all responded, as did a crew from Sayville Ambulance. As of 9 a.m., no injuries were reported.

Officials have not verified the specific address of the fire, but said it appears to be limited to one home.

The Town of Brookhaven fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire, officials said.