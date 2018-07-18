Officials: 2 possible shark attacks off Fire Island

Two people were bitten in the waters off Fire Island Wednesday in two possible shark attacks, and multiple beaches have been closed to swimming, officials said.

Police said they were investigating the incidents off Sailors Haven and Atlantique beaches, both on Fire Island.

Town of Islip spokeswoman Caroline Smith said a 13-year-old boy was bitten on his leg by a shark at Atlantique Beach while swimming. The boy, Smith said, was able to to get onto and off a police boat. The child was taken to Southside Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokeswoman for Fire Island National Seashore, a unit of the National Park Service which runs Sailors Haven beach, said a 12-year-old girl wading in the water was bitten at 11:15 a.m. and walked to the shore with assistance. The bite marks were "consistent with a large fish" but not immediately confirmed to be a shark, the spokeswoman said.

Philip Pollina said the victim was his daughter Lola. He said he and his family took the ferry to Sailors Haven for a day at the beach and Lola waded into the water for a swim with her brother.

It was the first time the family had visited Sailors Haven.

Pollina said his wife, Barbara, was watching closely because she was nervous about their 5-year-old son playing in the surf. But then they heard a scream from Lola, who was standing in waist-deep water.

“I look up and I saw her in a panic,” Pollina, 47, of Islip, said. “She came out and her leg was covered in blood.”

Pollina said the lifeguards came over to examine Lola’s injuries. She had a large gash and teeth-shaped puncture wounds on her right calf, he said.

“I think people didn’t realize what had happened,” he said. “The lifeguard thought it might be a Portuguese man o' war, but once he saw the wound, they said, no those are teeth marks.”

Even as lifeguards bandaged Lola’s leg, Pollina said the water was filled with swimmers.

Pollina said they tried to keep Lola calm as she was transported to the hospital, where she will need stitches.

He said he’s grateful the situation wasn’t worse.

“She’s a trooper,” Pollina said. “It was a nasty bite, there was some big gashes. Thank god we were right in front of the lifeguard stand.”

The town closed all South Shore Fire Island beaches after the Atlantique incident.

A report of a shark in the waters off Field 3 at Robert Moses State Park prompted the closure of all beachers there, said George Gorman, Long Island deputy regional director of the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

State Park Police are putting a drone over the ocean at Robert Moses to try to find the shark.