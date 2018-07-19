All Islip Town beaches on Fire Island will reopen Thursday morning with town and police officials on heightened alert as the state continues to investigate the suspected shark attacks that injured two children.

Lifeguards will be on duty at 11 a.m. at Atlantique Beach, where a 13-year-old boy was bitten on the leg Wednesday, along with Kismet, Dunewood, Fair Harbor and Seaview beaches, said Islip Town spokeswoman Caroline Smith.

Suffolk police, in conjunction with Islip town officials, will have helicopters in the air over Fire Island beaches and personal watercraft on the water looking for any shark sightings, Smith said.

The National Park Service will survey the status of Sailors Haven beach — where 12-year-old Lola Pollina of Islip was bitten Wednesday — and Watch Hill beach and make an announcement Thursday morning, officials said. The two beaches are part of the Fire Island National Seashore.

The biting incidents occurred within about 15 minutes and less than five miles apart. The first attack happened around 11:15 a.m. at Sailors Haven, the second at Atlantique beach, officials said.

Rescuers extracted a tooth from the wounds of the boy, who remained at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore Wednesday night with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Lola was treated and released from Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip but readmitted for surgery on the wound Thursday, said her father Philip Pollina.

He said doctors have scheduled surgery on Lola's leg Thursday morning to close up a wound after doctors expressed concerned about blood flow to the skin by the largest bite.

State Department of Environmental Conservational experts are examining the tooth to determine if it came from a shark. A department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of that examination.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the state Department of Environmental Conservation will “lead a multiagency investigation into the apparent juvenile shark attacks.”