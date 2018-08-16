A native New Yorker who has enjoyed Long Island's natural beauty has been tapped to head the Fire Island National Seashore.

Alexcy Romero, or Alex as he's known, replaces retired Superintendent Chris Soller. Romero, who records show lived in Brooklyn and various Long Island communities , has been superintendent of the George Washington Memorial Parkway in the Washington, D.C., area, a park known for the iconic statue of six Marines planting the U.S. flag in Iwo Jima during World War II.

“As a native New Yorker, I am honored to have been selected for this assignment,” Romero said in a news release. “I have spent many days enjoying the Great South Bay by boat, strolling the beaches of Fire Island, and have experienced some breathtaking sunsets that only Fire Island National Seashore has to offer. I look forward to working with all the communities, partners and talented staff managing this beautiful resource that many people have come to treasure.”

Romero has spent almost 30 years with the National Park Service, where he started at the Gateway National Recreation Area in Jamaica Bay as a public health sanitarian, caring for the park's infrastructure. In 2010, he was promoted to superintended of National Capitol Parks-East, which covers 15 park sites from Capitol Hill to the Maryland suburbs.

Five years ago, he was chosen as head of the George Washington Memorial Parkway, where he endeavored to boost awareness and use of the park's features, including suggesting a 7-mile trail of Civil War defenses as a supplement to classroom lessons on Civil War history. He led multimillion-dollar projects and helped plan the rehabilitation of historic areas, memorials and natural areas.

"Alex Romero has the breadth of leadership needed for an important national seashore like Fire Island,” said Gay Vietzke, northeast regional director for the National Park Service. “He has years of experience working with stakeholders and partners in a complex, dynamic park. Alex knows how to connect people to parks from historic communities and to inspire new audiences to find their park.”

Thanks to his career, Fire Island's new superintendent got to meet President Barack Obama, fly in a blimp over New York City and see wildlife, which Romero said "for a city boy who grew up with cockroaches is pretty unbelievable," according to a 2010 article done jointly by The Washington Post and the Partnership for Public Service, a nonprofit aimed at making the federal government more effective.

Romero holds a bachelor's degree in environmental science from SUNY Old Westbury, the service said. He enjoys camping, hikes, traveling, and working with pottery and stained glass, and plans to move to New York with his partner in late September, officials said.