TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Evening
76° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

For Suffolk cop, tale of lost wedding band has familiar ring

The Pennsylvania woman was visiting for her bachelorette party when she lost the band worth more than $20,000, police said.

Sunday, June 17, 2018 at approximately 11:30 a.m.,

Sunday, June 17, 2018 at approximately 11:30 a.m., a Suffolk County police officer located a lost engagement ring at a beach in Fire Island today. A Pennsylvania woman, who was visiting Fire Island, called police on June 16 after she lost her engagement ring. Marine Bureau Police Officer Robert Warrington responded and searched the home where she was staying at, and Atlantique Beach but did not find the ring, valued at more than $20,000. Officer Warrington asked Marine Bureau Police Officer Edmund McDowell to bring McDowell's personal metal detector to work today. Officer McDowell, who was assisted by the woman's friend, set up a grid pattern around where the woman was sitting at Atlantique Beach. After approximately 10 minutes of searching, the metal detector set off and the officer located the ring in the sand at approximately 11:30 a.m. The woman's friend will deliver the ring to its owner in Pennsylvania tonight. This is the second time Officer McDowell used his metal detector to locate someone's missing ring on a beach. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Rachel Uda rachel.uda@newsday.com
Print

A Suffolk County police officer Sunday reunited a bride-to-be with her engagement ring, which she lost in the sand at Fire Island, police said.

The Pennsylvania woman was visiting Fire Island for her bachelorette party when she lost the band worth more than $20,000, police said. Marine Bureau Police Officer Robert Warrington searched Saturday at the house where the party had stayed and at the beach near Atlantique, but had no luck.

The woman’s wedding is planned for this weekend and she was desperate to get the ring back, so Warrington called fellow bureau Officer Edmund McDowell to ask if he could bring his personal metal detector to help search.

On Sunday, McDowell looked around the area where the group had laid out, slowly sweeping over the sand with his metal detector. He found the ring about 15 minutes later, along with a dime, a quarter and a rusty screw, McDowell said.

When McDowell scooped it up and stuffed the ring with its large round-cut diamond onto his pinkie finger, he said everyone on the beach let out a cheer. McDowell gave the ring along with the other items he found on the beach to the bride’s friend, who had stayed behind to help in the search.

“We called her up and she was crying and crying,” McDowell said.

It’s the second time McDowell has used his detector find a ring at Fire Island. About eight years ago, McDowell got another call from Warrington, this time to ask if he’d help find a $30,000 platinum and diamond wedding band for a man who lost it while playing volleyball.

“He’s such a nice guy and always goes above and beyond, and I like to help too, so between the two of us, I think we make a pretty good team,” McDowell said.

By Rachel Uda rachel.uda@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Jonathan DiMarco, 12, of Manorville, cools off in Near-record warmth kicks off LI’s week
Aerial view of East Farmingdale, looking east, with Project could add thousands of residents in hamlet
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the Trump hits back after Schumer criticizes summit
Nassau police officers stationed at Belmont Park on Cops: Ex charged in fatal stabbing of Belmont worker
The Uniondale school board prepares to meet in Voters in two school districts go back to polls
Anaisa Reidel, 4, with a portrait of her Deployed dads celebrate Father’s Day from afar