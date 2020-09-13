TODAY'S PAPER
Man's body found in Jamesport house fire

Firefighters hose down remains of house on St. Mary's Drive in Jamesport  Sunday. The body of a male was discovered inside, said Suffolk police, who are investigating.  Credit: James Carbone

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
The body of an unidentified man was found early Sunday morning in a house fire in Jamesport, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The cause of the fire, which happened about 4:12 a.m. at a house on St. Mary’s Drive, isn’t believed to be criminal and remains unsolved, according to a department news release.

The man was found by the Riverhead Town Police, which had responded to a 911 call reporting a fire at the address, and the county police’s Homicide Squad and Arson Section is handling the investigation, according to the release.

Further details of the fire and police investigation were not available Sunday. The local fire department couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

