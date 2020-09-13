Man's body found in Jamesport house fire

The body of an unidentified man was found early Sunday morning in a house fire in Jamesport, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The cause of the fire, which happened about 4:12 a.m. at a house on St. Mary’s Drive, isn’t believed to be criminal and remains unsolved, according to a department news release.

The man was found by the Riverhead Town Police, which had responded to a 911 call reporting a fire at the address, and the county police’s Homicide Squad and Arson Section is handling the investigation, according to the release.

Further details of the fire and police investigation were not available Sunday. The local fire department couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.