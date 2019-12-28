Fire tore through the Water Mill mansion of publishing heiress Anne Hearst on Saturday morning, police said.

No one was hurt in the massive fire caused by what police said was a malfunction of a guest fireplace.

The fire was reported at 8:30 a.m. and took firefighters hours to put out, police said

“The whole upstairs went on fire,” said Sgt. Herbert Johnson of Southampton Town Police. “It went to the attic. The whole attic went on fire.”

Johnson said the occupants and animals, who were inside when the fire broke out, were evacuated.