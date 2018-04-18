TODAY'S PAPER
Officials: Fire at National Golf Links of America

By William Murphy
The Southampton Village Fire Department said it responded to a fire late Wednesday morning at the National Golf Links of America.

The report of a fire at the main clubhouse on Sebonac Inlet Road was received at 11:36 a.m., a village fire dispatcher said.

Village Fire Chief Chris Brenner confirmed shortly after noon that it was a working fire, but he did not have time to discuss details.

A telephone message left at the club’s front desk was not immediately answered.

According to the golf club’s website, the private 18-hole covering 253 acres along the Peconic Bay incorporates “many of the better qualities of golf courses in the British Isles.”

By William Murphy

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

