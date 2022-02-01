TODAY'S PAPER
North Amityville house fire being investigated, Suffolk police say

The Amityville and North Lindenhurst fire departments respond

The Amityville and North Lindenhurst fire departments respond to a 4:45 a.m. house fire on Emerald Lane South ain North Amityville on Tuesday. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Suffolk County Police Arson Squad detectives are investigating a house fire on Emerald Lane South in North Amityville on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The blaze, which broke out shortly before 5 a.m., does not appear to be criminal, police said.

The Amityville and North Lindenhurst fire departments responded to the scene, officials said, bringing the blaze under control in about an hour.

An undisclosed number of occupants in the two-story home were treated for smoke inhalation, authorities said.

Calls to the Amityville Fire Department and the Town of Babylon Fire Marshal's Office were not immediately returned.

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

