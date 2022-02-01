Suffolk County Police Arson Squad detectives are investigating a house fire on Emerald Lane South in North Amityville on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The blaze, which broke out shortly before 5 a.m., does not appear to be criminal, police said.

The Amityville and North Lindenhurst fire departments responded to the scene, officials said, bringing the blaze under control in about an hour.

An undisclosed number of occupants in the two-story home were treated for smoke inhalation, authorities said.

Calls to the Amityville Fire Department and the Town of Babylon Fire Marshal's Office were not immediately returned.