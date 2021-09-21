TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Morning fire breaks out at East Setauket farm complex, officials say

Members of the Setauket and 16 other fire

Members of the Setauket and 16 other fire departments responded to a fire at a barn on Brewster Lane in East Setauket. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Suffolk County firefighters battled a blaze for more than two hours at a large East Setauket farm complex.

Firefighters from 16 fire departments including a fleet of ladder trucks and bulldozers responded just after 10 a.m. to the Spy Coast Farm on Brewster Lane in East Setauket. Fire officials said they did not receive any reports of injuries.

The original owners in Kentucky said they were aware of the fire but declined to comment. They said they originally had a horse farm on the property, but relocated to Kentucky.

The farm, listed as closed, promoted "top quality performance horses," rehabilitation, fitness and an equine education center.

There was no word about the status of any animals on the property.

Firefighters were attempting to douse a large building on the property and bulldoze any burning debris.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Latest Long Island News

Photo of Gabrielle Petito with her fiance, Brian
What happened to Gabby Petito? Key developments in the case
Blue Ribbon honoree Commack High School was among
Six Long Island schools achieve Blue Ribbon status
Former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota, left, and
Papers: Feds oppose bail for Spota, McPartland during appeal process
Gabrielle Petito and Brian Laundrie in a photo
Police resume search for Brian Laundrie, 'person of interest' in fiancée's disappearance
Nassau County police on July 20 conduct an
Police: Remains of missing teenager found, Uniondale man charged
Aa man using a mobile phone walks past
Google to spend $2.1 billion on Manhattan campus acquisition
Didn’t find what you were looking for?