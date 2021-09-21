Suffolk County firefighters battled a blaze for more than two hours at a large East Setauket farm complex.

Firefighters from 16 fire departments including a fleet of ladder trucks and bulldozers responded just after 10 a.m. to the Spy Coast Farm on Brewster Lane in East Setauket. Fire officials said they did not receive any reports of injuries.

The original owners in Kentucky said they were aware of the fire but declined to comment. They said they originally had a horse farm on the property, but relocated to Kentucky.

The farm, listed as closed, promoted "top quality performance horses," rehabilitation, fitness and an equine education center.

There was no word about the status of any animals on the property.

Firefighters were attempting to douse a large building on the property and bulldoze any burning debris.

Check back for updates on this developing story.