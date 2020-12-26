Suffolk County police are investigating after a man was killed at a Shirley home and another man was injured early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a fire on Mastic Boulevard West at 2:30 a.m. One man was killed and another man was hospitalized for his injuries, police said.

Detectives have not released a cause of the fire and are investigating the cause of the man’s death. The man’s name was not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.