One man killed, another injured in Shirley, Suffolk police say

Suffolk police are investigating the death of a

Suffolk police are investigating the death of a man after responding to a fire in Shirley early Saturday morning. Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Suffolk County police are investigating after a man was killed at a Shirley home and another man was injured early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a fire on Mastic Boulevard West at 2:30 a.m. One man was killed and another man was hospitalized for his injuries, police said.

Detectives have not released a cause of the fire and are investigating the cause of the man’s death. The man’s name was not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

