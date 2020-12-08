An off-duty Ronkonkoma Fire Department lieutenant is credited with pulling an injured driver from a burning vehicle following a one-car crash Monday evening on the Lake Grove-Lake Ronkonkoma border, fire officials and police said.

The firefighter was identified as Lt. Michael White. Fire officials said he was driving south on Hudson Avenue at about 7:15 p.m. when he saw a car on fire one block away at the intersection of Smith Street and Cedar Grove Avenue.

Suffolk County police said a 911 call reporting the incident was received at 7:16 p.m. and said the car was described as being "fully engulfed."

According to an account on the official Ronkonkoma Fire Department website, White notified the department dispatcher, noting "there was a person hanging out of the driver side window" of the vehicle. Fire officials added, "Immediately Lieutenant White sprung into action and without concern for his own safety rescued the driver from the burning vehicle and removed him to safety."

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was then transported by Ronkonkoma Rescue ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries, police and fire officials said.