Five separate fires broke out early Wednesday within a mile of each other in Wyandanch and Deer Park, police said.

Suffolk County police said they are investigating the fires, which were reported between 2:55 a.m. and 4:16 a.m.

Police said the Arson Squad was investigating but a spokesman declined to say whether the fires were connected.

These are the five fires, according to police:

The first one was reported at 2:55 a.m. as a vehicle fire on Long Island Avenue near Lake Drive in Wyandanch.

The second was at 3:19 a.m. at a vacant storefront on Station Drive at Straight Path in Wyandanch.

The third was at 3:53 a.m. at “a small fence” at Grand Boulevard and Doe Street in Wyandanch.

The fourth was at 4:12 a.m. in a boat at Lake Avenue and West 23rd Street in Deer Park.

The fifth was a report of “a flag” on fire at Lake Avenue and West 22nd Street in Deer Park.