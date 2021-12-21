New Year, new chance to start 2022 off with a hike

Perhaps the most optimistic way to begin another year amid a global pandemic is to literally put one foot in front of the other — and do so at a state park of your choosing.

Guided New Year’s Day walks will once again be held throughout the state as part of the national First Day Hikes program that encourages winter exploration of the great outdoors.

The 11th annual event offers tours at more than 75 state parks, state Department of Environmental Conservation properties and other public land throughout New York. The walks and hikes are family-friendly and typically range from one to five miles depending on the location and conditions. Pre-registration is required for some events.

January provides an opportunity to hike without the threat of ticks, and participants typically find less-crowded trails, said John Wernet, DEC forester for the Long Island region.

"It’s more of a chance for solitude and nature appreciation," he said. "You get a different experience in the winter."

A Jan. 1 Long Island stroll means dressing for average high temperatures of 40 degrees. But fresh air has never seemed more attractive as Long Island’s COVID-19 positivity rate neared 10% in the week before Christmas gatherings. And many have extoled a Scandinavian-style approach to spending time outside regardless of the weather well before the term "social distancing" entered our vocabulary.

The inaugural First Day event in 2012 drew 14,000 participants who hiked 30,000 miles, according to the Associated Press. That grew to 85,000 people and 176,366 miles in 2021, according to the organization America’s State Parks. The state DEC said it added seven guided hikes this year to meet the growing demand.

"The New Year is an ideal time to take a break from our hectic daily lives and embrace the outdoors with a walk or hike in New York’s breathtaking scenic settings," State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said in a news release. "First Day Hikes are a fun tradition that offer a chance to experience our state’s natural treasures in the winter season."

The Long Island treks include the state parks that are home to Nassau County’s largest lake, the Marshall Field III Estate in Lloyd Harbor and the Montauk Lighthouse.

The event also highlights lesser-known properties like the DEC’s Ridge Conservation Area in Brookhaven Town. There among the flora and fauna at the 184-acre expanse around Randall Pond you will see glacial stones, large rocks unearthed by farmers years ago.

Those who don’t want to take a guided tour, of course, could visit Long Island’s other state, county and town parks. Avoid parks that permit shotgun hunting in January and be sure to obtain a free managed land access permit, available on the DEC website, before you visit DEC properties, Wernet said.

"These are your lands so we’re happy to see them being used," Wernet said.