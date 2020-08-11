Marine Bureau officers rescued two brothers on the Long Island Sound after Suffolk County police said the two called 911 just after 10 p.m. Monday to say they’d become stranded while fishing.

Police said the rescue took place at 10:37 p.m. about three miles off Sunken Meadow Beach.

The brothers, identified as Misael Ruiz Treminio, 21, and Estras Ruiz Treminio, 19, both of Brentwood, had ventured into the Sound aboard a 10-foot rowboat with no engine and just one paddle.

Finding themselves miles offshore, the pair realized it was futile to attempt to row back to shore — and called 911, police said.

Fortunately for the two stranded fishermen Marine Bureau officers Charles Marchiselli and Joseph Lanzisera were able to quickly locate them and towed their rowboat back to shore with their powerboat, Marine Bravo.

Police said both brothers wore life jackets and were not hurt.