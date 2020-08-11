TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandSuffolk

Brothers stranded while fishing in Sound rescued by Marine Bureau

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers Monday night

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers Monday night rescued two brothers from a vessel that was disabled in the Long Island Sound. Credit: SPCD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Marine Bureau officers rescued two brothers on the Long Island Sound after Suffolk County police said the two called 911 just after 10 p.m. Monday to say they’d become stranded while fishing.

Police said the rescue took place at 10:37 p.m. about three miles off Sunken Meadow Beach.

The brothers, identified as Misael Ruiz Treminio, 21, and Estras Ruiz Treminio, 19, both of Brentwood, had ventured into the Sound aboard a 10-foot rowboat with no engine and just one paddle.

Finding themselves miles offshore, the pair realized it was futile to attempt to row back to shore — and called 911, police said.

Fortunately for the two stranded fishermen Marine Bureau officers Charles Marchiselli and Joseph Lanzisera were able to quickly locate them and towed their rowboat back to shore with their powerboat, Marine Bravo.

Police said both brothers wore life jackets and were not hurt.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

