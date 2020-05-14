TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Three fisherman rescued after raft takes on water off Sound Beach

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Three fishermen from Patchogue were rescued Thursday night after their 10-foot inflatable raft took on water near Sound Beach, Suffolk police said.

A 911 caller reported about 7:30 p.m. that the men were stranded on the raft one mile north of Sound Beach, police said.

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers Greg Stroh and Mike Malone responded to the call and found the men within 15 minutes of the 911 call, police said.

The raft’s occupants, all wearing life jackets, were identified as Carlos Argeta, 31, Elmer Argeta, 36, and Moisises Perez, 38. They were taken aboard the officers' vessel, Marine Delta, along with their raft, to a boat ramp in Mount Sinai, officials said.

The men were not injured, police said.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

