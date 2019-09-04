TODAY'S PAPER
Man falls off car, dies, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
State Police said Wednesday they are investigating the death of a Connecticut man who died after falling off a car Labor Day weekend on Fishers Island.

Police identified the victim as Kevin Brown, 27, of Baltic, and said he sustained significant head trauma after apparently falling from the trunk of a 2011 Hyundai Genesis at 3:11 a.m. Saturday. Brown was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, Connecticut, where police said he died of his injuries.

The driver and car were located on Fishers Island and police said an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident remain ongoing. No criminal charges have been filed.

Though located about 2 miles off the southeastern coast of Connecticut and 11 miles from Orient Point, Fishers Island is technically part of the Town of Southold. It is about 9 miles long and 1 mile wide and has a population of less than 300.

Police investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call them at 631-756-3300. All calls will remain confidential.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

