Cop: Five dead, one critical after Quogue head-on crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Montauk

The scene of the fatal crash on Montauk Highway, west of Quogue Street, on Sunday morning.   Credit: James Carbone

By Vera Chinese
A head-on collision late Saturday in Quogue killed five people, police said — a crash described by a nearby resident as sounding like a "train was hitting a bus."

A sixth person was transported to a Peconic Bay Medical Center and remained in critical condition Sunday morning, according to Quogue police.

Just after 11:15 p.m., a Nissan Maxima traveling west on Montauk Highway near Quogue Street left its lane and hit an eastbound Toyota Prius head-on, police said.

One person was in the Nissan and five were in the Prius, Quogue Village Police Chief Christopher Isola said at the scene.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and a fifth was pronounced dead at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, police said.

Excessive speed may have been a factor in the crash, said police, but no other details were immediately available, including the victims' identities.

Quogue resident Joseph Dicarlo said he was inside his home when the sound of a collision jolted him to attention.

"I was sitting on my bed with the windows shut in the house with the air conditioning on low and I heard a huge crash," Dicarlo said. "From what I heard it sounded like a train was hitting a bus doing like 100 miles per hour."

The crash is being investigated by Quogue Village police detectives with the assistance of Southampton Town police, New York State Police and Westhampton Beach Village police.

Both directions of Montauk Highway in the area of the crash reopened Sunday morning after being closed for several hours overnight.

With James Carbone

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

