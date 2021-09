A 74-year-old junkyard worker was seriously injured in Flanders Wednesday night when a vehicle fell on him as he did work on it, police said.

A co-worker called police about the incident, which occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at 2055 Flanders Road, said Southampton Police Chief Steven Skrynecki.

The worker was taken by ambulance to a hospital in serious condition, he said.

Additional details were not immediately available.