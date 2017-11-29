TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 63° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 63° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Flanders, Riverside code enforcement sweep results in violations

Four summonses and 24 notices of violations were issued after inspections of 80 properties, Southampton Town officials said.

By Jean-Paul Salamanca  jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Dozens of properties in the Flanders and Riverside area were investigated earlier this month, resulting in a series of code violations being issued, Southampton Town officials said.

The town’s Public Safety Division conducted a code enforcement sweep in the two communities on Nov. 17, officials said in a statement.

Code enforcement officers, fire marshals and animal control officers investigated 80 properties, which resulted in 24 notices of violation and four summonses given to property owners. The violations cover several code infractions, including rental permit violations, property maintenance issues and illegal uses of residential properties, town officials said.

The investigation marks the second such code violation sweep the town’s division has conducted in two months. In October, town officials announced they had issued 215 code violations against more than two dozen landlords after a weeklong enforcement inspection of 42 residences and three motels between Oct. 10 and Oct. 13 in Hampton Bays.

Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman at that time called the investigation the largest code enforcement operation the town had executed in recent years.

Steven Troyd, Southampton’s Code Compliance and Public Safety Administrator, said Tuesday that while there were no specific “egregious” properties cited by code enforcement officials in the Nov. 17 sweep, one rental property in Flanders was facing legal action over its use as an automotive repair shop without town permits. He declined to identify the property location, citing pending legal action.

While the sweep operation took place in one day, Troyd said town agencies began preparation for it days in advance and had gathered information about the inspected properties through tips within the communities and patrols in both areas.

Troyd said enforcement doesn’t end with the inspections “and our officers will be following up to assure that the properties become compliant with town code.”

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

World War II pilot Robert L. Mains will Remains of pilot shot down in WWII headed to LI
Former North Hempstead Democratic party leader Gerard Terry, Ex-Dem leader’s sentencing postponed
The Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting will force several Rockefeller tree lighting to close these streets
The Stewart Manor Fire department and Village Hall Village appoints new trustee after resignation
Port Washington teen Taylor Sinett holds her latest Taylor Swift's cats inspire LI teen's new book
Skies should most mostly sunny Wednesday, Nov. 29, Forecast: Sun with temps to upper 50s today
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE