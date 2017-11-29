Dozens of properties in the Flanders and Riverside area were investigated earlier this month, resulting in a series of code violations being issued, Southampton Town officials said.

The town’s Public Safety Division conducted a code enforcement sweep in the two communities on Nov. 17, officials said in a statement.

Code enforcement officers, fire marshals and animal control officers investigated 80 properties, which resulted in 24 notices of violation and four summonses given to property owners. The violations cover several code infractions, including rental permit violations, property maintenance issues and illegal uses of residential properties, town officials said.

The investigation marks the second such code violation sweep the town’s division has conducted in two months. In October, town officials announced they had issued 215 code violations against more than two dozen landlords after a weeklong enforcement inspection of 42 residences and three motels between Oct. 10 and Oct. 13 in Hampton Bays.

Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman at that time called the investigation the largest code enforcement operation the town had executed in recent years.

Steven Troyd, Southampton’s Code Compliance and Public Safety Administrator, said Tuesday that while there were no specific “egregious” properties cited by code enforcement officials in the Nov. 17 sweep, one rental property in Flanders was facing legal action over its use as an automotive repair shop without town permits. He declined to identify the property location, citing pending legal action.

While the sweep operation took place in one day, Troyd said town agencies began preparation for it days in advance and had gathered information about the inspected properties through tips within the communities and patrols in both areas.

Troyd said enforcement doesn’t end with the inspections “and our officers will be following up to assure that the properties become compliant with town code.”