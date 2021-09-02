TODAY'S PAPER
Man dies from injuries in e-bike crash, Shelter Island Town Police said 

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A man died late Tuesday from injuries that occurred two days earlier when his e-bike crashed on Shelter Island, authorities said.

Matthew Mann, 38, of St. Petersburg, Florida., was operating his bike around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when he crashed on South Menantic Road, according to Shelter Island Town Police.

Mann, who was found lying unconscious in the road, was airlifted to Stonybrook University Hospital where he was treated for severe head trauma from the fall, police said.

Mann succumbed to his injuries just before midnight Tuesday, authorities said.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office is continuing to investigate the circumstances of Mann’s death and police have described the bike crash as accidental and noncriminal.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

