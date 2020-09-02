Blue Point restaurant looks to correct zoning 'wrongs'

Flo's Luncheonette has stood on the corner of Middle Road and Corey Avenue in Blue Point for longer than most people can remember.

But owners of the popular summer-only restaurant and bar say they may have to scale back the business because of long-standing zoning and permit problems. They are seeking customer and community support as the company applies for Town of Brookhaven approvals needed to avoid closing a beach-themed eatery some residents consider a fixture of the community.

“Flo’s as you know it today may change,” said co-owner Connor Vigliotta, who said a petition drive has garnered close to 10,000 signatures in recent weeks. "We're trying to clean it up. We’re trying to right some of the wrongs that we’ve had from over the years.”

Flo's opened as a summer snack shack in 1926, preceding Town of Brookhaven zoning laws by about two decades. For reasons unknown, the property — between town-owned Corey Beach and a neighborhood of several dozen houses — is zoned for residential development.

Vigliotta, who bought Flo's in 2000 with his father, David Vigliotta, acknowledges that the business violates numerous town building codes. He said some violations predate his ownership of Flo's, while others accumulated as it grew to a full-service eatery serving hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream and alcoholic drinks.

The outdoor bar, for example, was built without a building permit. Parking, outdoor seating and restaurant facilities also were expanded without approvals. Flo's is expected to appear before the town Board of Zoning Appeals to address the issues, but no hearing date has been set.

“Over the years, we added to meet the demand,” he said. “Now it’s been brought to our attention that a permit was required.”

Blue Point resident Jackie Knoepffler, who lives near Flo's, said the town should reject the restaurant's applications because of the code violations. She said town records from 1993 show changes at Flo's would be considered "null and void" without a zoning change — which Flo's never obtained.

“They’re not good neighbors,” Knoepffler said, citing traffic and parking problems she blames on Flo's. “They haven’t been operating legally. And what’s to say a change is going to make them operate legally?”

Vigliotta said he is seeking approval to change the property's zoning to the town's marine commercial category, created two years ago to help legalize existing waterfront businesses.

Town Councilman Neil Foley said he supports Flo's, but added the owners must work with community leaders to correct the violations.

“Flo’s is not going anywhere,” said Foley, a Blue Point resident. “It’s been a very bumpy road the last couple years. Flo’s is getting busier. It’s not necessarily their fault. The problem is the parking issues down there [are] very difficult.”

Flo's also has a year-round spinoff branch in downtown Patchogue that remains closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vigliotta said he fears some residents want to see the Blue Point location close. But he said community support has been "overwhelming."

“It’s been a working business for 94 years," he said. "It’s not something you want to change.”