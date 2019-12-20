TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk cops seek info in burglaries in Fort Salonga, elsewhere 

Suffolk County police released home surveillance camera images

Suffolk County police released home surveillance camera images of a man they say they are seeking to interview in reference to residential burglaries.  Credit: SCPD

By Newsday Staff
Suffolk County police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man wanted for questioning in residential burglaries in the Fourth Precinct area, including Fort Salonga.

The man was recorded on a home surveillance camera looking into the windows of a home on Sunken Meadow Road in Fort Salonga on Sept. 5 at about 4:15 a.m., police said. Detectives are seeking to interview the man regarding burglaries and attempted burglaries in the area.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential. 

