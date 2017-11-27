A 47-year-old Northport woman sustained minor injuries Monday afternoon when she lost control of the car she was driving and struck a building in Fort Salonga, Suffolk police said.

Nitza Pena was driving east in a 2010 Honda Accord at about 5:39 p.m. on Fort Salonga Road when she lost control, crossed the incoming traffic lanes, hit the curb and crashed into a pillar at 1019 Fort Salonga Rd., police said. No one in the building was hurt.

The crash is under investigation.