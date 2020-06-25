Cops: Fort Salonga woman drowns in pool

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman who police said drowned in a neighbor's pool in Fort Salonga on Wednesday.

Suffolk County police said the victim, identified as Carol-Jean Werkstell, 76, was found unresponsive in the water in the pool at a Truxton Lane home at 6:10 p.m.

Police said Werkstell was taken to St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said a resident of the home called 911 to report he'd found Werkstell floating in the pool upon his return home.

Additional details were not immediately available Thursday.