Cops: Fort Salonga woman drowns in pool
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman who police said drowned in a neighbor's pool in Fort Salonga on Wednesday.
Suffolk County police said the victim, identified as Carol-Jean Werkstell, 76, was found unresponsive in the water in the pool at a Truxton Lane home at 6:10 p.m.
Police said Werkstell was taken to St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown, where she was pronounced dead.
Police said a resident of the home called 911 to report he'd found Werkstell floating in the pool upon his return home.
Additional details were not immediately available Thursday.
