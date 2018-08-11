TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Morning
74° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Copiague man found unconscious in Fort Salonga pool has died, police say

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com
Print

A Copiague man found unconscious in a Fort Salonga pool earlier this week has died, Suffolk police said Friday.

Edwin Campos, 39, died Friday night at Huntington Hospital, where he had been in critical condition after being found just after 1 p.m. Sunday in an inground pool on Marcelle Court, police said.

Campos was one of two men doing work at the house, police said, when he decided to go into the pool even though he could not swim.

When the other worker came out of the house, he found Campos in the pool, pulled him out and called 911, police said.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation and ask anyone with information to call them at 631-852-6392.

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

The weather forecast for Saturday. Forecast: Thunderstorms with flash-flood risks
Renovations to the two-bedroom Roslyn home include a Updated historic LI home listed for $699,000
Renovations to the two-bedroom Roslyn home include a Updated historic LI home listed for $699,000
Nassau County Executive-elect Laura Curran speaks outside the Departing Nassau officials got $2.5M in payouts
Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine during media Stony Brook returns much of the talent from 10-3 team
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday he believes State AG probes New York American Water