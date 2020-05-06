One firefighter hurt as blaze engulfs Fort Salonga home

A spacious Fort Salonga home was engulfed in flames Wednesday night, and a firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, a fire official said.

The fire on Woodfield Avenue was reported at 8:46 p.m., officials said.

“The house was under a heavy fire load,” and firefighters initially were told one person was trapped inside, said First Assistant Chief James Purser with the Kings Park Fire Department. However, all occupants had made it out.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, Purser said.

About eight departments responded to the blaze, which took about three hours to extinguish, Purser said.

As is standard practice, the arson squad will investigate, Suffolk police said.