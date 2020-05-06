TODAY'S PAPER
One firefighter hurt as blaze engulfs Fort Salonga home

The Kings Park Fire Department battles a fully-involved

The Kings Park Fire Department battles a fully-involved a house fire at 34 Woodfield Avenue in Fort Salonga on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 8:46 p.m.  Credit: Joseph C. Sperber

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A spacious Fort Salonga home was engulfed in flames Wednesday night, and a firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, a fire official said.

The fire on Woodfield Avenue was reported at 8:46 p.m., officials said.

“The house was under a heavy fire load,” and firefighters initially were told one person was trapped inside, said First Assistant Chief James Purser with the Kings Park Fire Department. However, all occupants had made it out. 

One firefighter was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, Purser said.

About eight departments responded to the blaze, which took about three hours to extinguish, Purser said.

As is standard practice, the arson squad will investigate, Suffolk police said.

