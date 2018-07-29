TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Pedestrian struck and killed in Northport

The victim has not been identified. The driver does not face criminal charges, police said.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Suffolk County police detectives are investigating the death of a man who was hit and killed Sunday by a motorist in Northport. 

James Cherry of Northport was driving a 2016 Subaru eastbound on Fort Salonga Road -- Route 25A -- at Layne Way when his car struck the victim as the man stepped off the sidewalk and attempted to cross the road at about 11:45 a.m., police reported.

The victim was transported by Northport Rescue to Huntington Hospital, where he was prounounced dead. Cherry, 27, was not injured. Cherry's vehicle was impounded for a safety check. 

The victim's identifity is being withheld by police until his family is notified of his death. Cherry does not face criminal charges as a result of the crash, police said. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

