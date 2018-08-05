TODAY'S PAPER
Police investigating after man found unresponsive in Fort Salonga pool

By Keshia Clukey keshia.clukey@newsday.com
Suffolk County police are investigating after a Copiague man was found unresponsive in an inground pool at a Fort Salonga home Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers arrived at the home on Marcelle Court in response to a 911 call reporting that the man was found at about 1:10 p.m., police said.

Northport Rescue performed CPR on Edwin Campos, 39, who was taken to Huntington Hospital and listed in critical condition, police said.

Police and hospital officials did not provide further details.

Second Squad detectives asked anyone with information to call 631-854-8252.

