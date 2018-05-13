TODAY'S PAPER
Police rescue 14 ducklings from Bay Shore storm drain

Mother duck gets a special gift worthy of celebration.

Third Precinct Police Officer Jack Ward holds one

Third Precinct Police Officer Jack Ward holds one of the ducklings that had fallen into a Bay Shore storm drain on Sunday. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Michael O’Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Suffolk police made Mother’s Day special for one Bay Shore mom — by rescuing her 14 ducklings from a storm drain.

Officers Jack Ward and Joseph Bianco, of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Third Precinct, responded to a Napa Auto Parts store on Aletta Place about 9:20 a.m. Sunday, after a 911 caller reported that several ducklings had fallen into a storm drain.

Ward and Bianco removed the grate covering the drain as the anxious mother waited nearby and pulled out four of the baby ducks, but the remaining ducklings retreated into a sewer pipe and were unreachable.

A third officer, Steven Damico, arrived at the scene and downloaded a duck-calling app to his cellphone. Nine of the ducklings were attracted to the duck call and moved closer to the cops. Bianco was able to pull nine more out of the storm drain.

One of the ducklings, however, remained unreachable until Emergency Service Officer Carmine Pellegrino arrived on the scene a short time later with a net.

All 14 ducklings were reunited with their mother.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

