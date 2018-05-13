Suffolk police made Mother’s Day special for one Bay Shore mom — by rescuing her 14 ducklings from a storm drain.

Officers Jack Ward and Joseph Bianco, of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Third Precinct, responded to a Napa Auto Parts store on Aletta Place about 9:20 a.m. Sunday, after a 911 caller reported that several ducklings had fallen into a storm drain.

Ward and Bianco removed the grate covering the drain as the anxious mother waited nearby and pulled out four of the baby ducks, but the remaining ducklings retreated into a sewer pipe and were unreachable.

A third officer, Steven Damico, arrived at the scene and downloaded a duck-calling app to his cellphone. Nine of the ducklings were attracted to the duck call and moved closer to the cops. Bianco was able to pull nine more out of the storm drain.

One of the ducklings, however, remained unreachable until Emergency Service Officer Carmine Pellegrino arrived on the scene a short time later with a net.

All 14 ducklings were reunited with their mother.