Work to stabilize a historic Montaukett Indian house in East Hampton Town has started after years of decay, but preservationists say they are concerned the construction could harm renewed restoration efforts.

While East Hampton Town officials and outside preservationists agree the deteriorating Fowler House needs to be secured to stall further damage, other preservationists said they are “shocked” by what the 19th-century house now looks like.

“We expected consultation before any major work was done and essentially the house has been gutted,” James Devine, a Montaukett member who has spearheaded restoration efforts, said. “I am speechless.”

Town officials said the work was required so the cottage “wouldn’t fall down.”

“You’d have to go into this house to appreciate the conditions it’s in,” Robert Hefner, a historic consultant for the town, said Monday. “It’s unbelievable. There’s no floor. There’s a hole in the roof.”

The Fowler House is the only known surviving home that belonged to members of the Montaukett Indian Nation after they were forced from their lands at Indian Field in Montauk and relocated to Freetown, an African-American community in East Hampton, in the 1870s, Hefner said. The home’s first resident was George Fowler, a Montaukett gardener who lived there starting around 1885, and his descendants stayed until the 1980s.

The 1.7-acre parcel on Springs Fireplace Road has been owned by the town since 2002, when Suffolk County gave it to town officials for affordable housing after the owners, Fowler’s descendants, failed to pay taxes on it. Town officials said they did not learn of the historic importance of the saltbox-style home until about 2015, when the town board voted to preserve it.

Officials said the delay in preservation work stems from difficulty changing the property’s approved use from affordable housing and other issues.

“It’s taken some time and effort to clean the property up,” East Hampton Town Supervisor Larry Cantwell said, noting it had become infested with animals and overgrown with vines.

Work began this month only after Ben Krupinski, a South Fork builder who grew up next to the Fowler House, volunteered to stabilize it at no cost to the town. “It means a lot to me,” Krupinski said.

Workers removed rotted Sheetrock, created a footing at the home’s base and installed framing to keep the structure upright, Hefner said. Windows were taken out to be restored. Most removed materials were installed after around 1930, Hefner said.

But Allison McGovern, an archaeologist on a committee consulting with town officials, said she is “still very concerned” about the removed materials.

“It’s not just significant to the 1880s,” McGovern said of the house. “The entire duration of the house and the property are significant.”

Robert Pharoah, the Montaukett chief, said the committee has been planning to convert the home into the first Montaukett museum run by its own members.

“We’ve been promised a lot of things by a lot of people along the way,” Pharoah said last week, noting the group has not yet determined what would be on display.

Town officials said the plan for full restoration will be determined in consultation with members of the Friends of the Fowler House committee, which will meet Wednesday at Town Hall at 10 a.m.