After years of administrative and legal wrangling, a proposed subdivision near the Smithtown Landing golf course could get two votes from the town Planning Board this week. The results could clear the way for development or push the town and the applicant back to court.

One vote will determine if a potentially costly environmental impact report is needed for the application dividing the 3.2 acre Landing Avenue site owned by Joseph and Roseann Perna into four lots. The other vote is on a resolution from board member Conrad Chayes to deny the application, which he said was “poorly thought out” and would result in development out of character with the rest of the neighborhood. “That’s not Smithtown, to me,” he said at an April 11 Planning Board hearing.

Vincent Trimarco Sr., the land use attorney representing the Pernas who has already sued the town once over its handling of the application, said he would sue again if that resolution passes. The Pernas “need the money” they stand to make from a successful project, he said in an interview, adding that their proposal was similar to “probably 50 subdivisions in the town.”

The proposal, known as Foxwood Estates, needs a variance to accommodate its layout, reducing front yard setback from 50 feet to 40 feet on three lots and to 25 feet on one lot. Those setbacks are significantly shorter than others in the neighborhood, according to Chayes, and would have an “adverse effect” on the neighborhood’s character. Additionally, one of the lots is about 15 percent smaller than zoning for the area permits.

First submitted in 2011, the proposal went through years of comments and revisions before the board heard a resolution last October to forgo an environmental impact report. That resolution had the consent of staff from five departments including planning but Chayes, then board chairman, led a 3-2 vote against it.

The board then tabled the application, pushing it into what a lawyer for the town called “suspended animation.” Trimarco sued, demanding that the application be approved; a state Supreme Court judge in February dismissed the suit but ordered that the Planning Board rehear the application, saying he was “troubled” by the tabling maneuver.

The Planning Board will meet at 8 p.m. Wednesday at town hall.