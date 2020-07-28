A North Babylon man alleges he was sexually abused in 1997 at the age of 14 by his school psychologist, first at a Bellport school for troubled youths and later, at West Islip High School, according to a lawsuit.

According to the June suit, Frank Milo, 37, was an emotionally troubled teen "groomed" by his then 28-year-old teacher and psychologist, Teresa Rehberg, for a six-month sexual relationship.

The suit names Rehberg, 46, of Center Moriches, who now goes by Teresa Stecker and works as a psychologist at Udall Road Middle School; the West Islip Union Free School District, Eastern Suffolk BOCES and Brookhaven Learning Center.

Corey Stern, Milo's attorney, said his client struggled for years with depression, anxiety and substance abuse as a result of the relationship.

"Rehberg routinely abused the power of her position as a school psychologist and educator by carrying on an inappropriate and unlawful sexual relationship with 14-year-old plaintiff Milo for months," the lawsuit states. "The plaintiff, unable to consent to any of the sexual activities in which he partook, began to overwhelmingly rely on defendant Rehberg’s attention and love — forming a bond that would effectively destroy his childhood and his life when she callously discarded their sexual relationship in November 1997."

The 2019 Child Victims Act extended the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse cases until alleged victims are 55.

Brett Zinner, Rehberg's attorney, said "the claims are totally untrue and fabricated," adding that his client has worked in education for 28 years without any misconduct allegations.

West Islip School District representatives declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

Julie Lutz, chief operating officer of BOCES, which runs Brookhaven Learning Center said: "While the individual named has not been employed with Eastern Suffolk BOCES since 1997, upon learning of the allegations, we immediately initiated an independent investigation with the assistance of our outside legal counsel."

Last month, Rehberg was granted a temporary restraining order against Milo, alleging a pattern of aggressive harassment dating back nearly two decades in which he sought money from her and "began threatening to ruin my reputation."

Stern said the order mischaracterizes Milo's interactions with Rehberg.

"Of course he reached out," Stern said. "She was a cross between his girlfriend, his wife and his mother."

In the temporary restraining order, Rehberg checked a box indicating she had an "intimate relationship" with Milo. Rehberg has known his family for 20 years, sharing holidays and vacations with them, the order said.

In March 1997, Milo, struggling with behavioral issues, enrolled at Brookhaven Learning Center, where Rehberg was his teacher and counselor. The two would take long walks together during school hours while Rehberg would pass Milo personal notes during class, the suit said.

By the summer of 1997, the relationship became sexual with the pair taking trips to Jones Beach, the movies and shopping malls, the suit said. Rehberg instructed Milo not to disclose the relationship or she would be fired, Stern said.

That fall, after Rehberg was hired by the West Islip School District as a child psychologist, she successfully lobbied to get Milo admitted to the high school to have "unfettered access" to him, the suit contends. The relationship continued for several months with Milo living for a point with Rehberg in her Patchogue home, according to the suit.

In November 1997, Milo transferred to Lindenhurst High School where Rehberg, using her mother's maiden name, petitioned the school to declassify him as "emotionally disturbed," documents state.

The relationship ended before Milo's 15th birthday with Rehberg telling him she “needed to focus on her thesis,” the suit states.

Stern said Milo confided in family and friends about the relationship but it was never brought to the attention of authorities.

The suit said school officials made no effort to stop Rehberg's "unmistakable and long-term pattern of abuse," despite behavior that should have raised red flags.

"When a child psychologist, like Rehberg, consistently showers a student … with a disproportionate amount of attention, praise, and affection, there is 'reasonable cause to suspect' that one or more of those children is 'an abused or mistreated child,' " the suit contends.

Milo graduated from West Babylon High School in 2001 and now works as a cook in a diner, in construction, and as a part-time music engineer.