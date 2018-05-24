TODAY'S PAPER
Sayville man missing since Tuesday, police say

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A Sayville man who is considered an at-risk adult has been missing since leaving home Tuesday, Suffolk police said.

Frederick Smith, 64, was last seen getting a car ride from his Lakeland Avenue home, police said.

Smith is bald, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, police said. It was not known what he was wearing when he left home, police said, but Smith often wears eyeglasses.

Smith suffers from a medical condition, according to police.

Fifth Precinct detectives ask that anyone with information call police at 631-854-8538 or 911.

