Suffolk sheriff, SPCA giving free pet food to families in need

Suffolk County SPCA at the Town of Babylon

Suffolk County SPCA at the Town of Babylon Animal Shelter.

By John Valenti
Here's a treat for your four-legged friends in this time of pandemic protocols.

The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office, in a partnership with the Suffolk County SPCA, will host a free pet food giveaway on Thursday in Riverhead — with free dog and cat food being distributed to families in need in an effort to ensure the safety and well-being of their pets.

The giveaway will take place at Stotzky Park in Riverhead and is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and last until supplies run out.

As an added bonus, the Sheriff's Office will have K9 units on hand and residents also will be able to have a photo taken with McGruff the Crime Dog, officials said.

Social distancing rules will be enforced and face masks will be required inside the park.

Stotzky Park is located on Columbus Avenue.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

