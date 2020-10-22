TODAY'S PAPER
Oakdale grocery offering discount to Trump supporters

Fresh Food Supermarket on Montauk Highway in Oakdale

Fresh Food Supermarket on Montauk Highway in Oakdale is offering a 20% discount for supporters of President Donald Trump. Credit: Rachel Weiss

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
An Oakdale grocery store is offering supporters of President Donald Trump a 20% discount on purchases, excluding beer, the store’s Facebook page posted this week.

"TRUMP Supporters GET 20% OFF," read the ad, decorated with an American flag, from the Fresh Food Supermarket on Montauk Highway. "MENTION AT THE CASH REGISTER YOU ARE A TRUMP SUPPORTER TO GET DISCOUNT. (EXCLUDES BEER)."

A woman who answered the store phone Thursday morning, Alejandra Garcia, told a caller: "You just go up to the counter. You tell the cashier that you’re a supporter of Trump, and we’ll give you the discount."

The sale began Thursday and runs indefinitely, but the savings is capped at $20 per purchase, Garcia said.

In the 2016 presidential election, Trump got a majority of the vote in Suffolk — 52.5%. Barack Obama won the county in 2008 and 2012.

In Nassau, which Hillary Clinton won, Trump garnered 45.9%.

The post's commenters gave mixed reviews for the discount.

"Some things should be freaking politics free!! Food shopping should be one of them," wrote one commenter, punctuating her post with two face-palm emojis.

But another commenter posted three American flag emojis and one of two hands placed firmly together, signifying a thank you: "Can’t wait to support your business . . . God Bless America."

With Rachel Weiss

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

