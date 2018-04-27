Frontier Airlines has several changes on the way for routes to and from Long Island MacArthur Airport, including a suspension of service to Minneapolis and Detroit — as well as the return of some flights to Florida.

The Denver-based airline will end service to Minneapolis and Detroit on July 5; earlier than the planned seasonal, mid-August suspension.

“We haven’t seen the level of demand that we need to see for the routes,” said Daniel Shurz, vice-president of commercial operations for Frontier. He added that the company could later bring them back on a seasonal basis if they generate a high enough volume of travelers over the next two months.

Frontier had discontinued service between MacArthur and Fort Myers, Florida earlier this month, but Shurz said the company will bring back seasonal service to that destination in mid-November.

In other service changes:

The airline will resume service between MacArthur and the greater Miami area by winter 2018, but officials have not yet determined which regional airport they will use in Florida.

Frontier will suspend service to West Palm Beach, Florida, in mid-August, but plans to bring those flights back in November of this year.

Flights between the Ronkonkoma facility and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, will be increased from three days a week to four days a week.

Despite all the changes, Shurz said Frontier is committed to making things work at MacArthur.

“We’ve been working together with the airport and they’ve done a good job promoting services,” he said.