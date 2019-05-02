TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Morning
SEARCH
49° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

MacArthur Airport now offering flights to North Carolina, starting at $25

Frontier will offer three flights a week to the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Fares are as low as $25 each way, officials said.

A Frontier plane prepares to leave Long Island

A Frontier plane prepares to leave Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma on March 13. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

Frontier Airline is now offering nonstop flights to North Carolina out of Long Island MacArthur Airport, Islip officials said.

The inaugural flight to Raleigh, North Carolina, departed Tuesday night from the airport’s main terminal. Frontier will offer three flights a week to the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Fares are as low as $25 each way, officials said.

“This new nonstop service means added convenience for our customers, more jobs and economic prosperity for Long Island,” Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter said in a statement.

Airport Commissioner Shelley LaRose-Arken said in a statement Raleigh is an ideal destination.

“Just like Long Island, Raleigh-Durham is an important technology and research destination, and home to top universities. This nonstop service will connect our local business with another dynamic marketplace,” she said.

MacArthur is also home to Southwest and American airlines. It serviced about 1.6 million passengers in 2018, up from 1.3 million the previous year.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

St. Agnes Cathedral, the seat of the Diocese Advocates plan protest at diocese over disclosures
Aceto, seen on March 8, is liquidating its County recaptures $170G in Aceto tax breaks
The Rev. Wendy C. Modeste leads the United Congregation puts faith in fundraising to fix church
Dr. James Stelling, left, with patients Nicole and LI hospital opens new fertility clinic
This Mill Neck home is listed for $1.495 LI's 'Orchard House' lists for $1.495M
Nassau Legis. Denise Ford of Long Beach urges City Council OKs $400G bond for retirements