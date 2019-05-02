Frontier Airline is now offering nonstop flights to North Carolina out of Long Island MacArthur Airport, Islip officials said.

The inaugural flight to Raleigh, North Carolina, departed Tuesday night from the airport’s main terminal. Frontier will offer three flights a week to the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Fares are as low as $25 each way, officials said.

“This new nonstop service means added convenience for our customers, more jobs and economic prosperity for Long Island,” Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter said in a statement.

Airport Commissioner Shelley LaRose-Arken said in a statement Raleigh is an ideal destination.

“Just like Long Island, Raleigh-Durham is an important technology and research destination, and home to top universities. This nonstop service will connect our local business with another dynamic marketplace,” she said.

MacArthur is also home to Southwest and American airlines. It serviced about 1.6 million passengers in 2018, up from 1.3 million the previous year.