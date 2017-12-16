An overturned fuel truck has closed all lanes of Route 25/Middle Country Road between Stony Brook Road and Wood Road in Lake Grove on Saturday morning, the state Department of Transportation said in an alert at about 7:30 a.m.

Photos from the scene showed firefighters responding to a vehicle engulfed in flames.

The road will likely be closed for several hours, Suffolk County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services said in a tweet just before 8 a.m.