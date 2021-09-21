Police resuming search for Brian Laundrie, 'person of interest' in fiancée's disappearance

Police in Florida said Tuesday morning that they were resuming the search in a wildlife reserve for Brian Laundrie, who police have labeled a "person of interest" in the disappearance of his fiancée, Blue Point native Gabrielle Petito.

An autopsy is also scheduled to be performed Tuesday on human remains found in a national forest in Wyoming that the FBI said matched the description of Petito, 22, who went missing during a cross-country road trip with Laundrie, 23.

The renewed search for Laundrie, who was reported missing by his parents after returning from the road trip and refusing to speak to investigators, comes a day after the FBI executed a search warrant at Laundrie’s Florida home. Agents were seen removing several boxes from the home and a silver Ford Mustang was also towed from the driveway.

Meanwhile, a separate search warrant obtained by police in Florida last week is shedding new light on the police investigation.

The warrant, granted last week by a Florida judge, allowed police detectives in North Port, Florida to search a computer hard drive found in the van that Petito and her fiancé had traveled in during their cross-country road trip.

Police have not said what they found on the hard drive, citing the active investigation.

Human remains fitting the description of Petito were found Sunday in Bridger-Teton National Forest — more than a week after she was reported missing by her family, according to the FBI.

Petito and Laundrie, both graduates of Bayport Blue-Point High School who lived together in North Port, had left Long Island in July for the road trip that saw them make numerous stops at national parks and was supposed to end in Portland, Oregon.

But Petito stopped answering calls and texts from her family in late August, and Laundrie returned to their Florida home in her white van alone and refused to answer questions from police about Petito’s whereabouts. Police labeled him a "person of interest" in her disappearance. Laundrie, himself, has since gone missing.

'More and more tension'

Detectives found the black, external hard drive in the van after it was seized through an earlier search warrant from outside Laundrie’s home on Sept. 11 — the day Petito was reported missing.

The police search warrant and accompanying warrant application, a nine-page document, also revealed new details about the days leading up to and after Petito’s disappearance.

Petito communicated with her mother Nichole Schmidt through "multiple text messages" and "many talks," while traveling in a van with Laundrie on their way to Portland, Oregon, according to the police search warrant application, but "during these conversations, there appeared to be more and more tension between her and Laundrie." The document did not provide details.

The document also cited an Aug. 12 physical altercation between Petito and Laundrie, which was investigated by Moab, Utah police, as evidence that Petito was "endangered, due to mental health concerns."

On Aug. 27, the document said, Petito’s mother received an "odd text" from her daughter, which read: "Can you help Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls."

Detectives wrote that "Stan" was a reference to her grandfather, but according to her mother, she never referred to him by that name.

"The mother was concerned that something was wrong with her daughter," the document said, adding: "This was the last communication anyone had with the subject. Her cell phone was no longer operational and she stopped posting anything on social media about their trip. Per her family, this was not normal behavior for the subject, and they became more worried about her."

The detectives also noted: "Her cellphone has been turned off for approximately 15 days and there have been no sightings of her since August 27."

Schmidt’s attorney, Richard Stafford, said previously that she received a text on Aug. 30 from Petito’s phone, but doesn’t believe it was written by her daughter. Schmidt reported Petito missing to police on Sept. 11.

A license plate reader near a highway exit captured the van, which authorities have said was driven back to Florida by Laundrie, entering North Port at 10:26 a.m. on Sept. 1, according to the document.