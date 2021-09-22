Search for Brian Laundrie, 'person of interest' in fiance's death, continues

Law enforcement officers on Wednesday continued searching a Florida nature reserve for Brian Laundrie, the FBI's "person of interest" in the homicide of his fiance Gabrielle Petito, whose body was found Sunday in a national forest in Wyoming.

The FBI said Tuesday that Petito's death has been ruled a homicide based on preliminary autopsy results that positively identified the 22-year-old Blue Point native's remains. The FBI said Petito’s cause of death is pending final autopsy results.

Petito — a 2017 graduate of Bayport-Blue Point High School who was on a cross-country camping trip with Laundrie, 23 — was reported missing 11 days ago by her family, after Laundrie returned home alone in her van.

Richard Stafford, the attorney for Petito's parents, in a statement Tuesday before the autopsy results were announced publicly, thanked the news media "for giving the Petito and Schmidt family time to grieve" and added: "We will be making a statement when Gabby is home."

Wednesday's search of the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve marks the fourth day that investigators have scoured the sprawling, 39-square-mile wildlife reserve for Laundrie, who went missing last week amid the police investigation into Petito's disappearance.

His parents reported him missing on Friday, three days after his parents said he went for a hike at the reserve and didn't return home, as police and Petito's parents pleaded with him to reveal her last whereabouts.

Get the Suffolk news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

North Port, Florida, Police Department Commander Joe Fussell, who is leading the search of the reserve for Laundrie, said in a YouTube video released by the department Tuesday that it had deployed all-terrain vehicles and drones to scour the area, which included flooded and heavily-wooded areas that he called "very difficult" to traverse.

"Other areas that are dry we are trying to clear," he said. "So we are expecting to get wet by the end of the day and check the entire area for Brian Laundrie."

North Port police late Tuesday evening said they had concluded the search for the day after finding "nothing of note," but would resume Wednesday with a "similar operation."

#FBIDenver appreciates the collaboration of all agencies and personnel who assisted in the search, recovery, and identification efforts. @NatlParkService @forestservice @GrandTetonNPS @BridgerTetonNF pic.twitter.com/2CWXNBMUn2 — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) Sep 264, 2021

The FBI executed a search warrant at Laundrie’s Florida home Monday, less than 24 hours after Petito's remains were found. Agents were seen removing several boxes from the home, and a silver Ford Mustang was towed from the driveway.

Petito's remains were found Sunday in a "remote area" of the Brider-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, where authorities said she was last in communication with her family after embarking on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie.

Petito and Laundrie, who met in high school and lived together in North Port, Florida, had left Long Island in July headed for several national parks with the final destination of Portland, Oregon.

Laundrie returned to their North Port home, where the couple lived with his parents, in her white van alone on Sept. 1 and refused to answer questions from police about Petito’s whereabouts. Police labeled him a "person of interest" in her disappearance.

Petito's mother reported her missing Sept. 11, roughly two weeks after she last spoke to her daughter.

In a text message Tuesday, Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said: "May Gabby Rest In Peace."

While the couple posted scores of smiling photos on Instagram from several scenic spots, all was apparently not well between them.

A man who called 911 to report a physical altercation in Utah last month between Petito and Laundrie said he saw a man "slapping" a woman, according to a newly released 911 recording.

"We drove by them and the gentleman was slapping the girl," the unidentified caller told the 911 dispatcher, according to the audio of the Aug. 12 call. "We stopped, they ran up and down the sidewalk. He proceeded to hit her. Hopped in the car and they drove off."

A report by Moab, Utah, police cited the 911 call, writing "it was reported the male had been observed to have assaulted the female." But in police body camera footage of the investigation, police ultimately labeled Petito, who was sobbing, the aggressor. No charges were filed.