Police in Florida Thursday said they were continuing to search a sprawling nature reserve for Brian Laundrie, the man who FBI has named a "person of interest" in the homicide of his fiancé Gabrielle Petito, the Blue Point native whose body was found in a national forest in Wyoming on Sunday.

Authorities are using drones, police K-9's and ATVs to traverse the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida, where Laundrie, 23, reportedly went hiking eight days ago amid the initial police investigation into Petito's disappearance. A police dive team has also been deployed to search several large waterways in the swampy reserve.

Petito, 22, was reported missing Sept. 11 after she stopped communicating with her family while on a cross-country road trip with Laundre. He returned to the North Port, Florida home he shared with his parents and Petito on Sept. 1 in Petito's van and refused to talk to her parents or police, police have said.

Laundrie's parents reported him missing Sept. 17, three days after they said their son went for a hike at the reserve and didn't return home, as police and Petito's parents pleaded with him to reveal her last whereabouts. Laundrie had declined to speak to police through his attorney.

The FBI said Tuesday the coroner in Teton County, Wyoming, in preliminary autopsy results, had positively identified Petito's remains, and ruled her death a homicide. The FBI said Petito’s cause of death is pending final autopsy results.

Petito, who had been living with Laundrie and his family in North Port, left Long Island in July for a cross-country camping trip with Laundrie in her white van. Her family reported her missing to Suffolk County Police, after Laundrie returned home alone in her van.

The FBI searched Laundrie’s Florida home Monday, less than 24 hours after Petito's remains were found. Agents were seen removing several boxes, and a silver Ford Mustang was towed from the driveway.

Petito's remains were found Sunday in a "remote area" of the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, where authorities said she was last in communication with her family.

The couple documented their trip, with stops at national parks in Wyoming and Utah, on social media. They were supposed to end the trip in October in Portland, Oregon.

The couple was involved in a physical altercation in Utah on Aug. 12, about two weeks before Petito was last in contact with her family in late August.

A man called 911 to report he saw a man "slapping" a woman outside a convenience store in Moab, Utah, according to the 911 recording.

"We drove by them and the gentleman was slapping the girl," the unidentified caller told the 911 dispatcher. "We stopped, they ran up and down the sidewalk. He proceeded to hit her. Hopped in the car and they drove off."

In a Moab, Utah, police report, an officer noted "it was reported the male had been observed to have assaulted the female." But in police body camera footage of the investigation, Petito said she had slapped Laundrie and he pushed her away.

The officers labeled Petito, who was sobbing throughout the police interview, as the aggressor, and no charges were filed.