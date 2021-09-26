Memorial service underway for LI native Gabby Petito 

Mourners filed into a Holbrook funeral home Sunday morning to pay their respects to Gabrielle Petito, the 22-year-old Blue Point native whose body was found in a Wyoming national park and later declared a homicide victim.

A procession of uniformed firefighters marched into the funeral home just after 10 a.m. with the memorial visitation set to start at noon and continue through 5 p.m. Two ladder trucks hoisted a banner with a heart at the funeral home’s entrance. Teal-colored bows and angel wings marking the fence to Seneca Middle School, with Petito's picture and the messages "She touched the World" and "Forever in our Hearts."

Petito had been on a cross-country trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, when she disappeared. Petito's family reported her missing on Sept. 11, about two weeks after she ceased communication with them and Laundrie returned to his parents' Florida home alone in her van. Petito's body was found Sept. 19 in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Laundrie, whose whereabouts are unknown, has been named a person of interest in her homicide and is wanted on a federal arrest warrant for alleged credit card fraud. He has not been directly charged in connection with her death.

Eulogies are set to begin at noon by Gabby’s father Joseph Petito, and her stepfather, former Blue Point Fire Chief Jim Schmidt, with a public procession afterward. Visitors will receive a prayer card to pass by an empty urn to signify Gabby’s presence while her remains are in Wyoming.

The prayer card depicts a painting of Gabby for the family by an Australian artist. On the back, is a poem, "Let it Be," written by Gabby’s father, Jospeh Petito.

"Do not grieve for me for I am free

I am traveling a path the lord has taken me

Be not burdened with times of sorrow

I wish for you the sunshine of tomorrow

Perhaps my time seemed too brief

Do not lengthen it with undue grief

Lift up your hearts and share with me

The memories that will always be."

Barry Bernstein, 70, of Port Jefferson Station, said he didn’t know the family, but he walked through the memorial and left flowers across the street.

"It just struck a nerve and I wanted to be here," Bernstein said. "It’s very upsetting, and the reaction has been very surprising. Because of her age and the circumstances, it was absolutely horrendous and I felt compelled to be here."

He said the memorial inside the funeral home is dotted with family pictures and large bouquets of flowers

Since Petito's family has opened the service to the public, Suffolk police have issued a traffic advisory for the area. While they didn't anticipate closing any roadways, heavy traffic is expected.

The funeral home has arranged additional parking at nearby Seneca Middle School, said funeral director Conor Maloney.

Periodic traffic restrictions will be in place on Main Street between Broadway Avenue and Furrows Road, police said.

Service attendees and patrons of businesses along that section of Main Street are encouraged to enter from the Furrows Road side of Main Street. Motorists passing through are encouraged to use alternate routes, police said.