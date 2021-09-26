TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

See photos from memorial service for Gabby Petito

By Newsday Staff
Print

Thousands of people were expected to attend the memorial service for Gabrielle Petito, 22, a Blue Point native, at Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home on Sunday.

A couple leaves the funeral for Gabrielle Petito
Credit: Raychel Brightman

A couple leaves the memorial service for Gabrielle Petito at Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home on Sunday.

A boy holds flowers in line for the
Credit: Raychel Brightman

A boy holds flowers in line for the memorial service for Gabrielle Petito at Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home on Sunday.

A couple leaves the funeral for Gabrielle Petito
Credit: Raychel Brightman

A couple leaves the memorial service for Gabrielle Petito at Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home on Sunday.

Large groups of people walk up to the
Credit: Raychel Brightman

Groups of people walk to the memorial service for Gabrielle Petito at Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home on Sunday.

Barry Bernstein of Port Jefferson Station leaves flowers
Credit: Raychel Brightman

Barry Bernstein, of Port Jefferson Station, leaves flowers near the memorial service for Gabrielle Petito in Holbrook on Sunday.

The funeral for Gabrielle Petito at Moloney funeral
Credit: Raychel Brightman

A memorial service is held for Gabrielle Petito at Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home on Sunday.

A line forms outside to the funeral for
Credit: Raychel Brightman

A line forms outside to the memorial service for Gabrielle Petito at Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home on Sunday.

By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

Barry Bernstein of Port Jefferson Station leaves flowers
Memorial service underway for LI native Gabby Petito 
The annual Tunnel to Towers 5k honors those
Tunnel to Towers 5K kicks off in Brooklyn
Hauppauge Recreation Development Association members, from left, Jennifer
Group seeks more recreation space in towns for Hauppauge residents
Dominick Critelli is one of nine World War II
Nine WWII heroes, ready to soar, share their stories of service
The Nassau County Legislature is poised to consider
Nassau votes expected on $375 payments, fee cuts
Jake's 58 Hotel and Casino in Islandia seen
Judge dismisses residents' lawsuit against Jake's 58 casino
Didn’t find what you were looking for?