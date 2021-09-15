Utah police responded to 'incident' involving missing former Blue Point woman and her boyfriend

Police in Utah confirmed Wednesday that they responded to an incident involving Gabrielle Petito, a 22-year-old former Blue Point woman, and her boyfriend last month — two weeks before she went missing.

Bret Edge, police chief of the Moab City Police Department, did not specify the nature of the Aug. 12 incident but said the call was not made by Petito or her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who was traveling with her during a cross-country road trip. Laundrie has since returned to North Port, Florida, with Petito's van but without her.

"Officers conducted an investigation and determined that insufficient evidence existed to justify criminal charges," Edge wrote in an emailed statement.

Petito and Laundrie, who both attended Bayport-Blue Point High School and had been living together in Florida, departed Long Island in early July for a cross-country road trip that was slated to end next month in Portland, Oregon.

She was last known to be in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming — about nine hours driving distance north of Moab — in late August.

Her mother, Nichole Schmidt of Blue Point, who reported her missing to the Suffolk Police Department on Saturday, last FaceTimed with Petito around Aug. 23 or 24. Schmidt previously said she received texts sent from her daughter's phone until Aug. 30, but she said she's not sure Petito sent them.

Petito’s Instagram account, which documented her travels up until a most recent post on Aug. 25, was down for at least several hours Wednesday morning.

Police in North Port, Florida, which is south of Tampa, said they seized the white 2012 Ford Transit van the couple had been traveling in from Laundrie's parents' home over the weekend and it's being processed by investigators for clues.

North Port police plan to provide an update in the case Wednesday.

North Port police spokesman Josh Taylor said Tuesday that Laundrie's family provided his lawyer's phone number "to us to filter our questions through" but has not consented to an interview.

The Laundrie family, in their first public comments, said the family is "remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment" in a statement released Tuesday by their attorney, Steve Bertolino of East Islip.

Petito's family — her mother, Schmidt, and her father, Joe Petito, who moved to Vero Beach, Florida, in June from Selden — hours later implored the young man to provide answers in a statement.

"The Schmidt and Petito family beg the Laundrie family to not 'remain in the background' but to help find who Brian referred to as the love of his life. How does Brian stay in the background when he is the one person that knows where Gabby is located?" the statement said.

With Joan Gralla