Newly released body camera footage from police in Utah shows Gabrielle Petito, the former Blue Point woman who went missing during a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, crying after a witness reported observing a physical altercation between the two.

The footage, obtained by Newsday Thursday, showed Petito being interviewed by Moab police officers on the side of the road outside Arches National Park on Aug. 12 — two weeks before she last communicated with her family.

Officers also interviewed her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, who has been named a "person of interest" in her disappearance and who police in Florida have said is "hindering" the investigation by declining to speak to authorities.

North Port, Florida, police said Wednesday that Laundrie returned to North Port, where the couple lived together for more than two years at his parents' home, on Sept. 1 — 10 days before Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt of Blue Point, reported her missing to Suffolk County police. Schmidt last communicated with her daughter in the last week of August.

North Port police are expected to discuss the case at a noon news conference on Thursday.

The Moab, Utah, police pulled over the couple's white 2012 Ford Transit van, which has been seized and processed by Florida police, after a witness called around 4:30 p.m. to report seeing the two arguing in the vehicle, according to the Moab police report released Wednesday.

The report said further investigation showed Petito had tried to slap Laundrie, who pushed her back and tried to get away from her, then locked her out of the van. She climbed back inside, and the van took off, Officer Eric Pratt said, before it was then stopped by police.

Officers observed scratches on Laundrie but wrote there were no "significant injuries" in the incident. Both Petito and Laundrie told police they were "in love" and didn't want to press charges.

Officer Daniel Scott Robbins wrote in the report that he did not believe "the situation escalated to the level of a domestic assault as much as that of a mental health crisis."

The two had been on the road for months, and officers reported the altercation stemmed from the "emotional strain" of traveling together.

Robbins wrote that the pair agreed to spend a night apart, "although they did express a desire to remain together," and Petito "maintained possession of the van" while the officer took Laundrie to a hotel.

Petito told an officer that she had quit her job as a nutritionist to travel across the country and start her online blog. She said she was stressed that morning and the two argued, which led to the altercation.

The video blog Petito appeared to refer to was Nomadic Statik, a YouTube channel that was to document the couple's travel in the van.

The first and only video was posted a week after the Moab incident, on Aug. 19, and showed scenes of Petito and Laundrie in parks, deserts and other settings.