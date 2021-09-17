Sister of missing woman's fiance breaks silence with Good Morning America interview

Speaking to the media for the first time since the disappearance of Blue Point native Gabrielle Petito, her fiance’s sister told Good Morning America that it was "typical" for the couple to fight — then take a break.

"It was typical of both of them," Cassie Laundrie told Good Morning America in an interview that aired Friday, when asked about body camera footage released by police after officers responded to a report of an altercation between the couple on Aug. 12 in Moab, Utah.

That 1-hour, 17-minute video, obtained by Newsday through a public records request, shows Petito, 22, and her fiance Brian Laundrie, 23 — both graduates of Bayport-Blue Point High School who lived in North Port, Florida and had been traveling across the country together — telling Moab police officers that they had been arguing and got into a physical altercation.

"We've been fighting all morning and he wouldn't let me in the car before; he told me I needed to calm down," a crying Petito tells police in the footage, which was recorded two weeks before she last communicated with her family. "He really stresses me out. It was just a rough morning."

In the Friday interview on Good Morning America, Cassie Laundrie said of her brother and Petito: "Whenever they’d fight they would take a little break, come back and be fine. Because that’s what you do in a couple."

Petito's family has been critical of Brian Laundrie and his family for not speaking publicly about the disappearance, and instead using an attorney to issue statements to the media for them.

Police in Moab instructed Laundrie and Petito to separate until the morning and, in an official report, described the situation as a "mental health crisis."

Petito, who told police she had quit her job as a nutritionist at an organic juice bar to travel, left in the van.

Police dropped off Laundrie at a nearby motel.

Petito stopped communicating with her family by phone in late August, and Laundrie returned to Florida alone in Petito's van on Sept. 1, police have said.

Petito’s mother reported her missing to Suffolk County police on Sept. 11.

North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison, speaking at a news conference Thursday, said police had examined the body camera video as part of their investigation into Petito's disappearance.

"Yes, they had a disturbance. Yes, it was captured on body cameras, their interaction with law enforcement," Garrison said. "But beyond that, I don't know what it has to do with the disappearance."

Garrison said Thursday that Laundrie, who police labeled a "person of interest" in the case, had still not agreed to speak to investigators. Garrison said the probe remains a missing persons investigation. When asked if any criminality is suspected, the chief said, "none at this time."

In the interview with Good Morning America, Cassie Laundrie said of her brother: "I haven’t been able to talk to him. I just wish I could talk to him."

She also said: "I’ve cooperated every way that I can. I wish I had information where I could give more. I mean, this is all I have. I gave it all to police."

Asked about Petito and why her family has declined speaking directly, Cassie Laundrie said: "Me and my family want Gabby to be found safe. She’s like a sister — and my children love her. All we want is for her to come home safe and sound and this to be just a big misunderstanding."