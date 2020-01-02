The Smithtown Town Council in a special meeting Thursday morning approved an emergency contract with Brothers Waste Services and authorized litigation against Quickway Sanitation Corp., a carter that on Tuesday pulled out of multiyear agreements with Smithtown and Brookhaven.

Brookhaven officials have hired replacement trash haulers, which were on the roads early Thursday picking up garbage.

Mike Engelmann, Smithtown’s solid waste coordinator, said in an interview that Brothers trucks were “picking up waste with relatively few complaints” on a regularly scheduled collection day in St. James.

The town was getting more calls than normal about collection, he said, but most were from residents asking for information, not complaining about missed or late pickup.

Smithtown had paid Ronkonkoma-based Quickway, also known as Quick-Way, about $847,000 a year for pickup at about 7,100 homes in St. James and the Pines. The company was in the last year of a seven-year contract there. Affected areas in Brookhaven, where the company was in the first year of a multiyear contract, include parts of Shoreham, Rocky Point, Port Jefferson Station, Farmingville, East Patchogue, Manorville, St. James and the Pines.

Town officials said that the company blindsided them shortly before noon Tuesday with a one-line email announcing the pullout. Thousands of homes in both towns were affected during one of the busiest weeks of the year, as homeowners discard holiday packaging and food waste.

That letter was signed by Joseph Litterello, listed in state documents as the company’s chief executive.

Engelmann said he spoke on the phone Tuesday with a company employee who told him at company offices “they were telling employees when they arrived back from routes that they no longer had a job.” Some of those employees have since contacted the Smithtown officials, Engelmann said, asking about job opportunities. Officials have told them to call the companies now performing the emergency work in the two towns.

On Thursday, nobody answered a phone number for the company listed online.

Quickway pulled out of a contract with Port Jefferson Village in February 2019, according to reports.

Thursday is the day for Smithtown carters to submit bills for December work, Engelmann said. “We have not seen Quickway as of yet,” he said. “I’m not expecting we will.”