Police are investigating a pedestrian accident that killed a woman Thursday morning in Wantagh.

Nassau County police said the woman, whose identity has not been released pending notification, was struck by a garbage truck on Wantagh Avenue at Laurel Lane at about 9:45 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said there appears to be no criminality at this time.

Additional details were not immediately available.