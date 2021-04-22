TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandSuffolk

Woman killed after being struck by garbage truck in Wantagh, police said

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police are investigating a pedestrian accident that killed a woman Thursday morning in Wantagh.

Nassau County police said the woman, whose identity has not been released pending notification, was struck by a garbage truck on Wantagh Avenue at Laurel Lane at about 9:45 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said there appears to be no criminality at this time.

Additional details were not immediately available.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

